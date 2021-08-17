West Monroe Police Department will issue free Covid Vaccines

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will be issuing free COVID vaccines ,both Moderna and Pfizer.

According to the City of West Monroe, children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines will be given to the public on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, August 18 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.
  • Thursday, August 19 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

All vaccines will be given at the West Monroe Police Department located at 2301 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, La 71291.

