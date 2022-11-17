WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws.

This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating their intentions to address motorists violating occupant protection laws. The checkpoints will be conducted Monday, November 21, 2022, from 9 AM to 3 PM at Mill and N. 4th Street in West Monroe, La.

West Monroe police will enforce occupant protection-related offenses and inspect child safety seats and devices upon request of the motorist. NELA Highway Safety Partnership Child Safety Seat Technicians will also check and install child safety seats at the checkpoint.