West Monroe Police Department warning about scam callers

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department says if you receive a call telling you that your social security number has been compromised, hang up.

According to authorities, scammers are cloning police department numbers around the country in an attempt to make their scam look more legitimate.

The police department says law enforcement will never ask you to buy a prepaid debit card. Just hang up.

