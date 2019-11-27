West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic

WEST MONROE, La (11/26/19) — White vans around West Monroe make their way to social media through a post that caused a lot of uproar in the community.

After many calls and investigations, the West Monroe Police Department is speaking out to the public to address the post.

“People tend to believe that what they see on social media is facts. We wanted to let people know that none of these have been verified by the police. None of the incidents were reported to the police…not a single one,” said Major David May, West Monroe Police Department.

“When I found out it was fake…it is kind of alarming because people don’t need to do that kind of thing to get attention because it really does happen and everybody needs to be aware yes, but we also need the truth. We don’t need any fake incidents,” said Melissa Duncan, West Monroe Resident.

One woman says even though the post may be false, She’s still taking precautions with her children.

“I have two girls, so a lot. My baby who just got in the car, she’s only 13, she likes to be able to walk down the street two blocks to her friends, but now she’s not even allowed because of these vans running around,” said Kentasha Humphrey, West Monroe Resident.

As a result of the post, the West Monroe Police Department wants to make sure people know that if they see anything, call the police and let them handle the situation. They also say to it’s best to not take the situation to social media.