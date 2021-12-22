West Monroe Police Department receives funding for a new Traffic Safety Program

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department announced that they have received a grant through the Louisiana Highway Safety Program to enforce Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection Laws.

According to a release, the total amount of the grant is $130,099.90 and will provide overtime funding for checkpoints and patrols.

The goal of the grant is to reduce the number of impaired driving crashes, injuries and fatalities.

In addition to the grant funding, the WMPD has announced a Traffic Safety Program that provides overtime funding to allow officers to focus on aggressive and distracted driving.

In 2020, the WMPD investigated over 1,000 crashes, something the department is hoping the Traffic Safety Program will help with.

WMPD reminds drivers to stay safe this holiday season, and the public is encouraged to report aggressive, or possibly impaired driving.