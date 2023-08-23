WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 21, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department received recovery packages for sexual assault victims in cases that they work. The packages include a set of clothing, toiletries, and items to help comfort the victim. When the victim is taken for a SANE evaluation, a bag will be given to help the victim with their recovery.

This program was discovered through a meeting with other local agencies. Shortly after the meeting, the West Monroe Police Department reached out to Project Beloved, an organization that help others who are victims of sexual assault and received a donation of 54 adult bundles to be used for the recovery packages.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

The Project Beloved was started by the parents of 22-year-old Molly Jane, who lost her life due to sexual assault and homicide. Her parents made it their mission to use the tragedy to help others and formed Project Beloved to help others who are faced with similar circumstance.