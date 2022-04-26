WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s the time of the year when families begin to go on weekend trips and vacations, according to the West Monroe Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers shared that West Monroe citizens can request the police to patrol their homes and neighborhoods while out of town.

When the bad guys see our officers patrolling the area, they’ll think twice about approaching your home when you’re not there. West Monroe Police Department Facebook page

Vacation Watch is a free service for West Monroe citizens who live inside the city limits. Residents interested can sign up here. The West Monroe Police Department would set up extra patrols while residents are away from their homes.