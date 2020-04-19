West Monroe Police Department made a boy’s birthday special

The video above is a birthday parade that was given to a little boy in West Monroe earlier this evening.

West Monroe Police department had a flee of police cars parade past his drive way along with other civilian vehicles because he couldn’t have a regular birthday during this time.

Some police officers and people following WMPD shouted “happy birthday” from their cars, balloons were attached to cars, and some people even came with gifts.

The boy was ecstatic on his toy 4-wheeler as some of his friends also came by to see him on his big day.

