West Monroe Police Department giving out free COVID vaccines

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines to the public at the West Monroe Police Department at 2301 North 7th Street.

They will be issuing both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with children between the ages of 12-18 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The dates of these events are Tuesday August 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday August 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary, but the public is being asked to RSVP by calling the Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 due to limited supplies.