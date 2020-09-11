West Monroe Police Department asking for public’s help in their search for armed robbery suspect

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/11/20)— The West Monroe Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place on 09/08/20.

Three suspects have already been apprehended in reference to this investigation, with another suspect still at large.

On 09/08/20, West Monroe Police Department responded to a call in reference to the armed robbery.

According to witnesses, two suspects robbed the victim with an unknown handgun while one suspect waited in the vehicle.

The victim advised he was robbed by the two suspects of a money order in the amount of $246.00 and his wallet that contained $120 in cash.

The victim stated that one of the suspects, later identified as Detric Talton hit him in the face with the handgun, breaking his dentures.

Detric Talton

Talton was identified by his picture and his clothing by both the victim and witness.

Talton was apprehended by WMPD in the suspect vehicle in possession of the victim’s wallet.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a black Cadillac, was Amaree Lang. Lang was seen transporting Talton and Cameron Elmore immediately before and after the armed robbery occurred.

Lang, being the primary daily driver of the vehicle, was advised of his Miranda Rights and interviewed about the robbery.

Amaree Lang

After several variations of the story, it was learned that Lang identified Talton and Elmore to be inside his vehicle and transported to the area where the robbery took place.

At some point, Lang and Elmore separated ways and Talton drove the suspect vehicle.

When Talton was attempted to be stopped by WMPD, he abandoned the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. Talton was apprehended by WMPD and later arrested. Lang was arrested following his interview.

On 09/10/20, officers came into contact with Printiess Lyons, who had an active warrant in connection to the armed robbery.

Printiess Lyons

Lyons was placed under arrest and transported to OCC. Cameron Elmore is still wanted for the crime.

Cameron Elmore

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, or information pertaining to this investigation in general, please contact Detective Ray Spoon at (318) 397-6746.

