WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize.

The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a scam, and you should not listen to the directions given by the caller. The West Monroe Police Department encourages citizens to pass on this information to the elderly, who are not as knowledgeable about scammers.