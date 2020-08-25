West Monroe Police asking for public’s help to identify suspects in Highland Park area thefts

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in a recent theft.

According to WMPD, the Highland Park area of West Monroe was hit by thieves around 4:30 AM on Tuesday, August 25. Police say several Stihl power tools were stolen along with other items.

Police are now trying to identify two suspects shown in the below surveillance photos.







Police say that the vehicle that was used during the thefts appears to be an early 90’s model Ford F-150.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Sergeant Tommy Jones at 318-397-6745.