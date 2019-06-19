West Monroe Police ask public's help identifying store theft suspect
WEST MONROE, La. - (6/19/19) The West Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect from a local retail store.
If you recognize this suspect, contact Detective Justin Cummings with information at (318) 397-6744, (318) 396-2600 ext. 3570 or email jcummings@westmonroe.la.gov.
