Local News

West Monroe Police ask public's help identifying store theft suspect

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 04:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:34 PM CDT

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/19/19) The West Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect from a local retail store.

If you recognize this suspect, contact Detective Justin Cummings with information at (318) 397-6744, (318) 396-2600 ext. 3570 or email jcummings@westmonroe.la.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News