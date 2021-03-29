West Monroe Police announce driver safety checkpoints

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they will be conducting seatbelt and sobriety check points throughout the next few weeks.

Police say they will be conducting these checkpoints on the following dates:

Monday, March 29th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection

Monday, April 12th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection

Tuesday, April 20th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection

Thursday, April 22nd 9 am till 3 pm Occupant Protection

Friday, April 23rd 6 pm till 1 am Occupant Protection/ Sobriety

Monday, April 26 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection

Police say extra seatbelt enforcement will be performed from April 17 – 24th for the National Buckle Up in Your Truck Campaign.