West Monroe Police announce driver safety checkpoints

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they will be conducting seatbelt and sobriety check points throughout the next few weeks.
Police say they will be conducting these checkpoints on the following dates:
- Monday, March 29th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection
- Monday, April 12th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection
- Tuesday, April 20th 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection
- Thursday, April 22nd 9 am till 3 pm Occupant Protection
- Friday, April 23rd 6 pm till 1 am Occupant Protection/ Sobriety
- Monday, April 26 9 am till 2 pm Occupant Protection
Police say extra seatbelt enforcement will be performed from April 17 – 24th for the National Buckle Up in Your Truck Campaign.