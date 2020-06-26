West Monroe PD arrests man on multiple sexual battery charges

West Monroe, La. (06/26/20)— On 06/25/20, officers were dispatched to a hotel in West Monroe in reference to a sexual battery call for service.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect, Lawrence D. Lewis, had been doing non-consensual sexual things to the victim while both were working at the hotel.

Lawrence D. Lewis

Through investigation, it was revealed the suspect had touched and slapped the victim’s rear end while in the hotel kitchen. He had also placed the victim in a loose choke hold and “humped” her from behind (through clothing) in the employee break room.

It was also revealed the suspect had made advances to the victim in her hotel room by tearing the victim’s shirt, fondling her breast, spinning her around to put her in a loose choke hold once again, this time fondling her body.

Lewis was advised of his Miranda Rights and a recorded statement was taken from him. He admitted to slapping her butt, getting behind her, and loosely placing his arm around her neck, but denied all other allegations.

Lewis has a lengthy criminal history, including domestic violence, cruelty to a juvenile, strangulation, and distribution of heroin.

He was placed under arrest, transported to OCC, and booked on the charges of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Sexual Battery.

