West Monroe, Ouachita high schools ‘regular’ season over following positive COVID-19 test in Lions program

The ‘regular’ season is now over for West Monroe High School and Ouachita High School after a positive case of COVID-19 was found within the Lions program.

According to the News-Star, 32 players and six coaches from Ouachita are in quarantine. For West Monroe, around 35 players have been affected through contact tracing.

“There’s at least four kids involved from the Ouachita team. One guy had results, then two guys, and then three. And there is still one that has not gotten results yet. There could be more, you know. So far that is 35 players, which is pretty much our top players and subs on both sides of the ball,” said West Monroe Head Coach Jerry Arledge.

The positive result and subsequent contact tracing have caused both Ouachita and West Monroe high schools to call off the next two games. Those two games just so happen to be the final two games in both school’s regular seasons.