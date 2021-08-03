West Monroe OMV closes due to COVID-19 precautions

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Office of Motor Vehicles has announced they are closing their location until further notice.

According to the OMV, they are closing due to precautions related to COVID-19.

They say if you have an appointment scheduled during this closure, you will need to reschedule online at www.expresslane.org.

The Monroe OMV location is now open and will serve people by appointment only. The OMV says customers can schedule an appointment at www.expresslane.org.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles says customers can use the free LA Wallet app when possible. They say the LA Wallet allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license, renew their current driver’s license, and many more services provided by the Office of Motor Vehicles.

You can go to expresslane.org to find more online services and a complete list of open offices.