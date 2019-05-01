West Monroe officials break ground on new Riverbend Health Park

(4/30/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- The city of West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish School Board are hopeful that a new park will make the entire community healthier.

The new Riverbend Health Park will sit next to Riverbend Elementary School and the West Monroe Community Center.

The money to build it comes from a grant from Louisiana Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Living Well Foundation.

The park will be home to a walking trail, exercise equipment, benches and more.

"Historically it's changed, the demographics have changed in the last few years. So I think it's going to bring some real positive things to the community," said Riverbend Principal Dwayne Lathan.

West Monroe Chief of Staff Courtney Hornsby said, "Not only will it serve the students of Riverbend by allowing them to have outdoor P.E. classes, it'll allow them to use it for field day or any outdoor classroom activities."

The park will also serve the entire West Monroe community.