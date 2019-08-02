West Monroe native shares her story, excitement on medical marijuana availability in Louisiana

MONROE, La. — (8/1/19) Many of Louisiana’s newest legislation took effect on Thursday, August 1.

The law legalizing medical marijuana has taken more than three years to become a reality and could be on sale as early as next week.

One West Monroe resident talks about the positive impact it will have on her life.

“After I tried marijuana, it changed my life, honestly, it did,” Brittany Gully said.

Brittany Gully has suffered from epilepsy since she was a six-year-old girl. She says the only thing that’s helped her condition is medical marijuana.

“All the pharmaceutical drugs they throw at me, brand new ones never worked and I just continued to have them [seizures],” said Gully.

She said her seizures got so frequent she lost her job and lost the ability to drive for some time.

Gully has traveled thousands of miles to access medical marijuana.

“I had spent months in the hospital at LSU Ochsner. I was having 20 to 30 seizures weekly. On a bad day 20 to 30 a day,” Gully added.

“Well, we’re following all the state regulations set forth by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Board of Medical Examiners and the state of Louisiana and their law, ” Owner of Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport Doug Boudreaux said.

Patients will have to see their physicians in order to get their prescription to purchase the product.

“After they see that physician, then they can go to the medical marijuana dispensaries that are licensed with the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy to pick up their product,” said Boudreaux.

For years Gully struggled with the physical challenges of her condition, now she says having access to the right doctors has lifted a weight off of her shoulders.

She hopes the new law will do the same thing for countless others in Louisiana.

Click here to see where the nine dispensaries our state are located.