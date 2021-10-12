West Monroe Moose Lodge to host 4th Annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Moose Lodge will host the 4th Annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration.

According to event organizers it will happen on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and run until 3:00 p.m. at the West Monroe Moose Lodge on New Natchitoches Road in West Monroe, Louisiana. The organizers say the doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for vendors to set up.

Organizers say the Mood Lodge will cook hamburger plates for purchase during the event as a fundraiser. The event is open to Veterans and their families and organizers say they will have food, music, activities, resources and free information for our service men and women.

According to event organizers the community is invited to come out and support our veterans and to celebrate them and the sacrifices they made for this country.

Organizers tell us that all Non-Profits and Community Groups get FREE vendor spots!! Vendor booths are available for $25 and sponsorships are also available! If you or your business want to sign up as a vendor or a sponsor, you can sign up here.