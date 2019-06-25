West Monroe Mayor speaks at first State of the City Address: what’s new and what’s coming

WEST MONROE, La (06/25/19)–Mayor Staci Albritton-Mitchell’s first State of the City Address covered new services and city needs coming to West Monroe. Many new things are happening, from renovating multiple businesses to building a healthier downtown.



As the city restrips, repaves or redoes local roads, the community can be expecting bike lanes. This will allow users who bike for recreation or for transportation to ride safely on the street and off the sidewalks.



“Dedicating bike paths are very important, it’s a quality of life, it’s for connectivity all over the city, it’s for transportation,” said Mayor Mitchell.



Mayor Mitchell says they have done the paperwork, had the meetings, and made the commitments to renew West Monroe’s status as a “Development Ready Community” through Louisiana Economic Development. Currently, only 40 communities in Louisiana are on this list.



“It just shows that we are committed to working on certain things and making changes and improvements so that businesses and potential employers know that West Monroe is development ready and they can come relocate here,” said Mayor Mitchell.



Coast Professional’s expansion is expected to bring 148 new direct jobs and 80 new indirect jobs. This business will be in the same area as Surge Entertainment Center, Ike Expo Center, and the Back Yard Street Food and Pub.



“Coast professional is actually expanding in that same area, so I think it’s just continue to see growth there,” said Mayor Mitchell.

The West Monroe Recycle Center Drop Off has helped generate more than 6 thousand pounds of recyclable material.

“Working with our partners Graphic Packaging and Drax Biomass, we have received grants from both businesses and it’s going to give us the ability to put recycling bins at every classroom in West Monroe high school this fall.”

This will help educate students on conservation and keeping West Monroe beautiful. Within the first year of the Mayor taking office, she says West Monroe is headed in the right direction



“I am very excited about not only our infrastructure projects but our community development projects we have going on and this is the direction the city is moving in,” said Mayor Mitchell.