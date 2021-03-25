West Monroe Mayor Mitchell to host ‘Coffee and Conversation’ on March 31

WEST MONROE, La. — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is set to host an open conversation with residents next week.

The “Coffee and Conversation” will take place at JAC’s Craft Smokehouse, located at 401 Trenton Street, on Wednesday, March 31 from 7:30 AM to 9 AM.

The open conversation will present residents the opportunity to talk with Mayor Mitchell and learn more about what is happening with the City of West Monroe.

If you would like more info about “Coffee and Conversation”, call the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.