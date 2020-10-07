West Monroe Man Sentenced for Stealing Firearms

MONROE, La. – The United States Department of Justice has announced Ashton A’qumartez Thomas of West Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced October 7, 2020.

According to the DOJ, Thomas was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of stolen firearms. He has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $14,306.89. Thomas entered a plea of guilty on June 15, 2020.

According to information presented to the court, Thomas was involved in a burglary at TP Outdoors in West Monroe, Louisiana on August 27, 2018. The burglary committed on that date happened in the same fashion as a burglary at the same store on August 29, 2017.

This led law enforcement agents to investigate Thomas, as he was the prime suspect in the 2017 burglary. Agents went to the residence of Thomas’ mother where he lived, and which is in close proximity to TP Outdoors.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that Thomas was not present, but were given consent to search the residence.

Agents recovered a hammer and pry bar from under Thomas’ bed. While searching the backyard of the residence, agents found a fresh pile of dirt, sticks and leaves.

That portion of the yard was excavated and five of the stolen firearms from the 2018 burglary of TP Outdoors were recovered.

The ATF, West Monroe Police Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.