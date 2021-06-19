West Monroe man found asleep in his car with a baby in the backseat at a gas station

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday June 19 shortly after 5 pm, Ouachita Parish Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to a gas station on the 5000 block of Jonesboro Road regarding a complaint.

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived, they allegedly found 35-year-old James Currie asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver Dodge Charger that was parked at a gas pump with the engine turned off.

When deputies spoke with Currie, they noticed a baby nestled in a car seat in the backseat. The baby was later examined and medically cleared by Acadian Ambulance.

After searching the vehicle with Currie’s permission, deputies allegedly found a glass pipe, a cigarette box with 2 grams of methamphetamine, as well as suspected marijuana in a mason jar.

Currie was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: