West Monroe man faces murder charges from shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

It happened Tuesday, April 6th just after 3:00 p.m. at the Kingsway Apartments on the 4200 block of Elm St.



Officers found Anius King near Apartment 56 suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Acadian Ambulance crew members attempted life-saving procedures at the scene, but King died as a result of his injuries.



Officers were able to take the suspect, Decarvious Sellers, into custody.

Decarvious Sellers

Sellers has been arrested and charged with one count of 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.



At the time of Tuesday’s homicide, Sellers was awaiting Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges stemming from a March of 2020 shooting at Shelling Elementary.