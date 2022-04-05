OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are still investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a West Monroe man. Police tell us the crash happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Louisiana Highway 34 just west Louisiana Highway 546. According to police, 62-year-old William A. McCuin of West Monroe died in the crash.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows a 1997 Ford F-150, driven by McCuin, was headed west on Louisiana Highway 34 when, for reasons still being investigated, his truck ran off the road. Police say evidence shows the truck traveled down the ditch embankment before it re-entered the roadway and while the truck was reentering the road it was hit by an eastbound commercial vehicle.

Police tell us McCuin was wearing his seatbelt, he sustained serious injuries, and was taken to a local hospital. State Troopers tell us they were notified on April 5, 2022, that McCuin died. According to investigators, the driver of the commercial vehicle, who was also wearing their seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they took routine toxicology samples and have sent them off to the lab for analysis.

