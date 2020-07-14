West Monroe man charged with cruelty to the infirmed for beating his own father

West Monroe, La. (07/14/20)— On 07/13/20, a deputy was dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the front door of the residence to be open and the victim, 65 years old, seated in a recliner, unconscious and covered in blood.

The victim had severe lacerations to his head and face area which resulted in uncontrollable bleeding.

A witness stated that the arestee, identified as Dustin Wayne Collinsworth, age 36 of West Monroe, and the victim, his father, had been in a verbal altercation that became physical.

The witness also stated he observed Collinsworth hit his father with closed fists for approximately two to three minutes while he was seated in the recliner.

The deputy made contact with Collinsworth in the next door neighbor’s yard and immediately advised him of his Rights per Miranda, which Collinsworth stated he understood and waived.

Collinsworth stated he and his father were in a verbal altercation and his father made a comment he didn’t like, so he started beating him uncontrollably with closed fists.

Collinsworth also stated he continued to beat on him in a raged manner for several minutes.

He was placed under arrest and while being escorted to a patrol unit, Collinsworth pulled away in an aggressive manner that caused both himself and the deputy to fall to the ground.

Collinsworth was transported to OCC and booked on the charges of Cruelty to the Infirmed and Resisting an Officer.

