West Monroe man charged with 2nd Degree Murder after argument turns deadly

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department says they are investigating an argument that ended in murder.

According to police, they were called to Linderman Avenue in West Monroe at around 5:23 p.m. on September 23, 2021, in response to a shooting. Police say their investigation shows there was a disagreement between two people in the front yard of a home.

Police tell us one person was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital. Police say they were able to identify the victim as Clara B. Hardwell, 33, of West Monroe. The suspect left the scene; but deputies say they were able to identify him as Richard Lee Gilbert, 39, of West Monroe.

Investigators say they were able to get a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder and shortly after 10:00 p.m. Gilbert was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center pending a $1,000,000.00 bond.