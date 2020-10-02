West Monroe man arrested on several charges after leading police on high speed pursuit, long foot pursuit

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/02/20)— On 10/01/20, an officer was performing a routine traffic detail when he observed a black BMW roll through a posted stop sign.

After conducting a computer check on the Louisiana tag, the vehicle came back as a blue 2005 Buick Lesabre, prompting the officer to activate his lights and attempt a traffic stop.

At this time, the suspect vehicle sped up and ignored another posted stop sign. The officer then activated his siren, causing the vehicle to speed up in excess of 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

The suspect vehicle continued passing several other vehicles, crossing over the center line into oncoming traffic, turning into the path of another vehicle, and speeding up in excess of 80 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

The officer observed the vehicle continue at a high rate of speed until the driver, later identified as arestee Steven Munholland, age 28, of West Monroe, bailed out of the vehicle and continued to lead the officer on a foot pursuit of several hundreds of yards, ignoring multiple commands to stop.

Steven Munholland

The officer located Munholland under a trailer and he was then taken into custody without incident. Munholland was read his Rights per Miranda, which he stated he understood and chose to waive. He then stated he ran because he thought he had warrants.

A VIN # check on the BMW showed it to be stolen out of West Monroe. Munholland stated he did not steal the vehicle and denied knowing the vehicle was stolen.

A safety search and inventory of contents of the vehicle was conducted and yielded two syringes, one partially filled with a clear type substance, suspected methamphetamine, which Munholland stated was his.

Munholland was then transported to OCC, where he was booked on the charges of Switched Plates, Flight From An Officer, Aggravated Flight From An Officer, Resisting An Officer, Operating Vehicle While License Is Suspended, Illegal Possession Of Stolen Things, and Possession Of A Controlled Dangerous Substance – Schedule II.

