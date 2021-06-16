West Monroe man arrested on charge of Aggravated Crime Against Nature

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with an Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

According to court documents, on 04/21/21, a Delhi resident reported an incident to OPSO deputies that occurred in Ouachita Parish.

The Delhi resident reported that her 14-year-old daughter had been touched inappropriately on at least two occasions by her step-grandfather, 56-year-old Joseph Doiron.

Joseph Doiron

The incidents happened in 2018 and 2019, but the teenage victim felt like she needed to come forward after hearing of a similar incident with another juvenile family member.

The victim stated that while visiting her grandparents, she fell asleep in the bed with her grandmother, only to wake up in the middle of the night with Doiron’s hand down her pants, moving around her private area while he pretended to be asleep.

The victim got out of the bed, used the restroom, and returned to sleep on the couch.

On another occasion, the victim stated she fell asleep alone in her grandparents’ bed and woke up with Doiron’s leg thrown over hers. His pants were down, as were hers, with his private parts touching her rear end as he again pretended to be asleep.

The victim said she moved and Doiron quickly pulled his pants up. Then the victim went back to the couch the remainder of the night.

In the course of the subsequent investigation, it was revealed Doiron had a 1990 arrest for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Contact was made with the 1990 teenage victim who is now a middle-aged adult.

The 1990 victim stated that Doiron was in his late 20s and she was 14. Doiron’s wife at the time caught them in an awkward position, which led to his arrest.

After more statements were gathered by all parties, Doiron was arrested on the morning of 06/16/21 and booked into OCC on one count of Aggravated Crime Against Nature.