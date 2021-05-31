West Monroe man arrested in connection to shooting at a local apartment complex

Maurice Derrick

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they are investigating a possible shooting at Camellia Trace Apartments.

According to police, they were called to Camellia Trace Apartments around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, on reports of gunfire.

Police tell us while they were still in the area shortly after midnight and heard more gunshots.

During the investigation, officers found two people who had minor injuries from gunshots.

Police say the two victims, as well as a few other witnesses, identified Maurice Derrick, 24, as the shooter.

Police say Derrick was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.