West Monroe man arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man has been arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile female.

According to court documents, on March 5, 2021, West Monroe Police Department began investigating a complaint in which a juvenile female was found lying in bed wearing only a bra with 31-year-old Caderrian White.

Caderrian White

Throughout the investigation, the victim stated she couldn’t remember having any type of intercourse with White due to being under the influence of drugs. A sexual assault examination was conducted with evidence submitted to the crime lab.

While awaiting the results, on May 3, 2021, the legal guardian of the victim spoke with detectives, stating that she believed the victim was having intercourse with White since the initial report. The guardian claimed to have searched the victim’s phone to confirm her suspicions.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the victim’s phone that was executed the following day, May 4, 2021. The search revealed multiple photographs of White, under the name of “PMike.”

The victim had sent photographs and videos of herself completely nude to White, and several graphic text messages between the two confirmed that they were having intercourse as well.

A warrant was issued for White’s arrest, which led to him being found on June 23, 2021. White was arrested and booked into OCC on one count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.