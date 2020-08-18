West Monroe man arrested for hitting and biting his mother, accusing her of stealing his girlfriends

West Monroe, La. (08/18/20)— On 08/17/20, the brother of Mark David Hall Jr. called OPSO saying that his brother had battered their mother. Police made contact with them at Glenwood hospital.

The brother stated he lived next door to the offense location and could hear the disturbance from his residence. When he arrived, he found Hall in their mother’s bedroom and their mother lying injured on the bed.

Though he did not witness the battery, he stated Hall and their mother were the only two people in the residence prior to his arrival. Hall fled on foot when his brother arrived.

Police spoke to the victim who stated Hall began “acting funny” and accusing her of stealing his girlfriends.

Mark David Hall Jr.

When she tried to get away from him, he forced his way into her bedroom and struck her at least three times in the face and once in the side of the head. When she tried to pick up the phone to dial 911, Hall bit her finger.

The victim stated the battery ended when her other son arrived at the home.

Later in the night, Hall’s brother called OPSO again to report that Hall was back at the offense location.

When police arrived, Hall was secured, placed in handcuffs, and advised of his rights per Miranda.

In a post Miranda interview, Hall admitted to hitting and biting his mother. He also admitted to using methamphetamine in the 24 hours prior to his arrest.

Hall was transported to OCC and booked on the charge of Domestic Abuse Battery.

