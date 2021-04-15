West Monroe man arrested for Aggravated Arson

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On 04/14/21, deputies were call to a residence on Washington Street on a disturbance.

According to the police affidavit, contact was made with the complainant who stated the arrestee, Jace Coburn, placed his trailer on the property with the agreement that he would pay rent.

Jace Coburn

Coburn then did not pay rent and left the premises for approximately two weeks, leaving his trailer behind.

The complainant then allowed two people to stay in the trailer since Coburn was gone.

Upon returning, Coburn told the victims to leave, but they refused. He then produced a blow torch and threatened to burn the trailer down with them inside and proceeded to set the window screen on fire.

Coburn was located and advised of his rights per Miranda, which he understood and chose to waive.

Coburn admitted to burning the trailer but stated he didn’t mean to catch the building on fire, but to just scare the victims out of the trailer.

Due to the evidence and testimony, he was arrested and taken to OCC where he was booked on the charge of Aggravated Arson.