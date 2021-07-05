West Monroe man arrested at the Ouachita River for operating a boat while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LDWF Enforcement arrested a West Monroe man for operating a boat while intoxicated.

According to the arrest report, the LDWF Enforcement were on vessel patrol when they observed a bow of a partially submerged vessel floating in the Ouachita River. After the investigating the cause of the incident, they heard 44-year-old Spencer Stewart yelling from the bank.

Stewart was assisted by LDWF Enforcement and a sobriety test was performed on him, which is protocol for boating incidents. The test determined that Stewart was possibly impaired.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center booked for Operate Vessel while Intoxicated.