West Monroe man arrested along I-20 after allegedly trying to drive stolen ATV to Shreveport

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly driving a stolen ATV along I-20.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Police Troop F started getting calls from drivers about a man riding a red Honda ATV along I-20.

A trooper was able to make contact with the man, 32-year-old Aaron Small, on I-20 at the Camp Road exit. The trooper noted in the report that when he made contact with Small, Small was trying to load the ATV into the back of a passerby’s truck.

Small allegedly told the trooper that he planned on driving the ATV all the way to Shreveport to see his grandfather.

After a NCIC check, the trooper learned the ATV was reported stolen from West Monroe.

Small was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges: