West Monroe man arrested after trespassing and attempting to assault a deputy at Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday November 2, shortly after 5 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the front gate of the Ouachita Correctional Center due to a trespassing complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were advised by security that an unidentified man had parked his car at the front gate and refused to leave because he wished to see a doctor at the facility.

As deputies approached the vehicle and asked the man to exit, 47-year-old Timmy Spires reportedly got out of the vehicle and charged at a deputy and attempted to punch him with a closed fist.

Spires’s strike attempt was evaded and officers were able to get him on the ground and secured in handcuffs.

Timmy Spires was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Remaining After Forbidden, one count of Simple Assault on a Police Officer and one count of Failure To Appear.