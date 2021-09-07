West Monroe man arrested after stealing a car and setting it on fire

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday September 6 around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an arson investigation involving a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of Slocum Road.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle belonged to Alpha One Imaging. After speaking with a local supervisor for the company, the complainant advised that the vehicle was parked at the USA Truck Stop in Calhoun on September 1, and should not have been moved.

The complainant also provided deputies with a list of the contents in the car, and GPS results showing where the vehicle has traveled since it was stolen. After examining the evidence, and video camera footage of the locations of the vehicle’s travels, deputies were able to determine that the vehicle was last at a home on the 300 block of Susan Drive in West Monroe before traveling to Slocum Rd.

Upon making contact with the homeowner, deputies searched the home, and located 29-year-old Chance Pybas hiding in the bathtub of a hallway bathroom. When interviewing Pybas, he admitted to stealing the vehicle and “joy riding” with it, until deciding to set it on fire.

After searching the home further, officers were able to retrieve a black pelican hardcase, backpack and laptop which were stolen from the vehicle.

Chance Pybas was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Failure to Appear, and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.