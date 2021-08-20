West Monroe man arrested after sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe man has been booked on charges of 1st Degree Rape.

Joesef Hutson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the arrest affidavit, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies got a call on August 13, 2021 from an 83-year-old woman who told them she was Sexually Assaulted by her Handy Man, Joesef Hutson.

Deputies say the victim told them they were in her home alone on February 27, 2021 Hutson showed up unannounced and she invited him into her home.

The victim told deputies they sat down in the living room to chat and then suddenly Hutson grabbed her and began to pull her clothes off while forcing her onto the couch. The victim says Hutson made several unsuccessful attempts to penetrate her; the victim was able to get up and walk to her bedroom, lock the door and wait for him to leave.

Deputies say the victim did not report this incident and did not tell anyone it happened. Then, according to deputies, Hutson returned a few days later asking for headache medicine and apologized for his actions on their last visit.

Deputies say the victim decided to report the sexual assault on August 13, 2021 because Hutson called her and it caused her to relive the incident.

Deputies say they spoke with Hutson on August 20, 2021 and Hutson refused to give a statement.

Deputies say Joesef Hutson was arrested and book at Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of 1st Degree Rape.