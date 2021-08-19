West Monroe man arrested after committing a lewd act in front of a mother and child

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday August 19 shortly after 1:00 a.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an obscenity complaint on the 300 block of Iris Street in West Monroe.

Per the arrest report, the victim and her 9 year old son were at the front door of their camper when their neighbor, 57-year-old Jeffery Rawls, opened his camper door, sat down, and began masturbating.

The victim stated that this happened in full view of her child and she began yelling at Rawls. Upon hearing the ruckus, a third victim walked outside and also witnessed the act.

The victims claimed that Rawls quickly retreated inside the residence when he was advised that OPSO was being called. He later denied the accusations against him, but he did admit to smoking methamphetamine one hour before deputies arrived.

Jeffery Rawls was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Obscenity and one count of Failure to Appear.