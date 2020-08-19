West Monroe man and mother accused of obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man and his mother have been arrested, accused of Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Conspiracy.

On August 9th, West Monroe Police Officers were called to an apartment on North Seventh Street to investigate a complaint of Nonconsensual Disclosure.

When Officers arrived, the complaintant told Police that his 17-year-old daughter had consensual sex with Tyler Johnson and he recorded the sexual acts, without the victim’s consent. The victim’s father says Johnson uploaded the video to a social media site.

A witness was able to confirm to Police that he saw the video on the social media site.

While being questioned, Johnson admitted to engaging in the sexual acts, but denied recording or sharing the recording.

When the Detective searched Johnson’s phone, he found evidence that select filed had been deleted. According to West Monroe Police, Johnson’s mother, Stephanie was responsible for deleting the files.

Tyler Johnson was booked into OCC on charges of sexual battery and extortion.