West Monroe Juvenile Arrested For Attempted First Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just before 6pm on April 14th, West Monroe Fire Department contacted WMPD in reference to a call that they were working involving an infant child at a residential address in West Monroe.

According to a release issued by West Monroe Police Department, officers arrived on scene and an initial investigation led to the arrest of a 17 year old female.

The juvenile female admitted to officers that she attempted to kill her 2 month old baby by choking the infant.

The infant was transported to a local hospital and CPS was contacted.

The 17 year old female was arrested on 1 Count of Attempted First Degree Murder and was transported to Green Oaks Detention Center.