West Monroe Historic Districts are eligible for restoration grants

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Main Street is offering restoration grants to businesses in the West Monroe Historic District The grants are available for interior and exterior rehabilitation.

Applications from downtown West Monroe building and business owners will compete statewide for funding with other main street communities. West Monroe’s Chief of Staff Courtney Hornsby says the grants can possibly bring a lot of revenue to the West Monroe historic district.

Courtney Hornsby, West Monroe Chief of Staff, says, “Your grant can be anywhere from 25-hundred dollars to 10-housand dollars, but it requires what’s called a fifty fifty match meaning, the applicant or the property owner is willing to put in their own money so that money coupled with the grant could really make a tremendous impact on the look of a building and for the overall West Monroe historic district.”

The application deadline for the restoration grant is July 21st at 1-pm.