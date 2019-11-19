West Monroe High School faces massive amounts of absentees

West Monroe, La. (11/19/19)— This Monday, West Monroe High School had roughly 390 students out sick. Today, that number is somewhere between 450 and 460, including several teachers.

The school faculty is monitoring the situation and commencing a very rigorous cleaning regimen.

Currently, the school is not being closed, as they still have about 1,800 in attendance, but with the student body being approximately 2,200 in total, the number of absentees is quite staggering.

We will keep you updated on this situation as more information becomes available.

