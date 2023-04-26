WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The judging for the State Cleanest City Contest will take place on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. The City of West Monroe is looking to win the state title for the city’s third consecutive year.

The city of West Monroe is asking residents, businesses, and volunteer groups to assist city crews in the effort to earn this title once again. A community volunteer clean-up day will take place on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 from 2 P.M. until 5 P.M. Plans have been set to meet up at West Monroe City Hall.

The city also asks if you cannot volunteer that day, take a minute to clean along the route between now and May 3rd, 2023. A map of the route can be found below: