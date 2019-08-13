West Monroe Fire Department to conduct fire hydrant testing through September

WEST MONROE – (8/13/19) The City of West Monroe Fire Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on nearly 800 fire hydrants through September 20.

The West Monroe Fire Department will conduct hydrant flow tests on 781 fire hydrants located throughout the City of West Monroe. Hydrant flow tests are conducted each year to measure real world pressure and flow in the water system and are required for fire sprinkler design and for firefighting modeling purposes.

These tests are generally known as fire flow tests because the highest demands of the water system occur when fighting fire.

Flowing the fire hydrants assists with the flushing process and helps to remove corrosion, scale and sediment that build up throughout the year.

Residents should be aware there will be a temporary drop in water pressure during testing, and discolored water sometimes results following the flow tests. Both of these issues are temporary and should clear up quickly. This service is necessary to ensure the safety of West Monroe residents.

In an effort to minimize these issues, the West Monroe Fire Department is working with the City’s Water Department to expedite the process.

Please call the West Monroe Fire Department at (318) 397-0758 for more information.