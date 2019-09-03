West Monroe Fire Department now hiring

WEST MONROE, La (9/3/19) — The West Monroe Fire Department strives to hire the best and brightest to serve the community. To apply is completely free and is a simple process join the department.

“The deadline for this application period is September 17th, so you can do your application any time, but it needs to be in before September 17th to be eligible for this next hiring process, ” said Lance Smithson, the Training Officer at WMFD.

The application is free and is a simple process to complete. Once the application is submitted, the department notifies applicants when the civil service test will be held and if that test is passed, the recruits move on to a physical agility test.

From there, the recruits begin the 22 week training school to become a firefighter with the West Monroe Fire Department.

“The first eight weeks is EMT, we do a full EMT course. Once you get your EMT certification, we start the fire portion, that’s a 14 week fire training where you’ll do your firefighter 1, firefighter 2, HAZMAT awareness, HAZMAT ops., and driver/operator and upon completion of the recruit academy, you’ll have all those certifications,” said Smithson.

The deadline to apply is quickly approaching and applications received after September 17th, 2019 will not be accepted by the department.

To get an application go to the WMFD Office at 4341 Cypress Street West Monroe, LA or visit the West Monroe Fire Facebook page. For any other information, call 318-397-0758.