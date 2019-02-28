West Monroe doctor charged with fraud in health care scheme Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monroe, La. (The News-Star) - (2/28/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, until last week, there were 12 people charged in the scheme. Including the Thomleys, 10 pleaded guilty and one was found guilty at trial. The 12th defendant has not been tried.

On Feb. 19, Joseph Wiley II, 51, of Monroe, Louisiana, became the 13th person named in the case.

Wiley pleaded guilty the following day to one count attempt and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Twelve people initially were charged in the scheme.

Read more at The Hattiesburg American.