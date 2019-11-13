WEST MONROE CONSTRUCTION: Mane Street $692,000 road repairs coming soon

WEST MONROE, La (11/12/19) — Mane street in West Monroe is home to hotels, businesses, and a heavily damaged road.

“The road’s been like this since about 2016 when we moved over here to this location. It’s very inconvenient for our customers and us as well you know driving down every day coming to work,” said Tyler Johnston, Outside Sales at JPS Equipment Rental.

However, in 2020, the Department of Transportation and Development is working with the city to reconstruct the holes in the ground and repair the broken asphalt.

“The limits of the project are approximately from Well road along Mane Street to where the I-20 connects with Mane Street. The project is supposed to bid early in December, so you probably won’t see any work till about Spring sometime,” said Thomas Hill, District Administrator for DOTD.

The project is funded through the Urban Systems program. 80% is funded by the state, while the other 20%, is from the city of West Monroe.

“Traffic should maintain throughout the length of the project. Now there may be some intermittent closures for actions taking place, but for the most part traffic should be able to pass through,” said Hill.

Once the construction starts, the project should be complete in about two months.

The new road has one business excited to finally have easier access to the entry of their building.

“It’s gonna be great. 2020’s gonna be a good year for us just like this year has been. We can’t wait to see it get repaired and it’ll definitely be better for our customers,” said Johnston.

An estimated price for the project is about $692,000.