WEST MONROE, La. — KTVE/KARD has learned that the West Monroe City Jail will close within the coming months.

According to officials, the jail will close on or around April 1, 2020. Inmates will now be housed at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

